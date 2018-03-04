Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew brothers

news

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy singled out Jordan and Andre Ayew for special praise after Swansea City's 4-1 win over West Ham, believing former Hammers forward Andre had a point to prove.

Both brothers were exceptional in the Swans' demolition of David Moyes' side, Jordan slotting home a penalty for the hosts' fourth goal and Andre tireless throughout.

And former Liverpool midfielder Murphy, analysing the game, saw a blossoming strike duo at the Liberty Stadium.

"(Carlos Carvalhal) got a super performance from the team but these two really looked like they had a point to prove, especially Andre Ayew of course because he's a former West Ham player," he said.

Both brothers, as well as causing problems for the Hammers defence, were involved in minor altercations with opposition players at points in a first half in dominated by Swansea.

But that, according to Murphy, was down to the forwards' "tenacity" and "endeavour". Both brothers were strong contenders for Man Of The Match.

"It was like he said to us brother 'come on, I need your help today'," added Murphy on Andre Ayew, outstanding on his second full debut for the Swans.