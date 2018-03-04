Home > Sports > Football >

Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew brothers


English Premier League Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew brothers for 'tenacity and endeavour' for Swansea

Both brothers were exceptional in the Swans' demolition of David Moyes' side, Jordan slotting home a penalty for the hosts' fourth goal and Andre tireless throughout.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy singled out Jordan and Andre Ayew for special praise after Swansea City's 4-1 win over West Ham, believing former Hammers forward Andre had a point to prove.

Both brothers were exceptional in the Swans' demolition of David Moyes' side, Jordan slotting home a penalty for the hosts' fourth goal and Andre tireless throughout.

And former Liverpool midfielder Murphy, analysing the game, saw a blossoming strike duo at the Liberty Stadium.

play Swansea City's Ayew brothers celebrated in their own particular way after Jordan (right) scored from the spot

 

"(Carlos Carvalhal) got a super performance from the team but these two really looked like they had a point to prove, especially Andre Ayew of course because he's a former West Ham player," he said.

Both brothers, as well as causing problems for the Hammers defence, were involved in minor altercations with opposition players at points in a first half in dominated by Swansea.

But that, according to Murphy, was down to the forwards' "tenacity" and "endeavour". Both brothers were strong contenders for Man Of The Match.

"It was like he said to us brother 'come on, I need your help today'," added Murphy on Andre Ayew, outstanding on his second full debut for the Swans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Four-goal Bayern open 20-point lead in Bundesliga Football Four-goal Bayern open 20-point lead in Bundesliga
RIP: Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's death RIP Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's death
Football: Conte concedes 'unstoppable' City too good for Chelsea Football Conte concedes 'unstoppable' City too good for Chelsea
National Women League: Ampem Darkoa pip Prisons Ladies to retain Super Cup title National Women League Ampem Darkoa pip Prisons Ladies to retain Super Cup title
Football: Wenger defiant as Brighton rock Arsenal, City close in on title Football Wenger defiant as Brighton rock Arsenal, City close in on title
Football: Atletico would beat Barcelona if we had Messi, says Simeone Football Atletico would beat Barcelona if we had Messi, says Simeone

Recommended Videos

Confirmed: Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club Confirmed Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club
Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo Sports News Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
2 Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid victorybullet
3 Charles Osei Asibey Ace sports journalist ROBBED!bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for Atletico...bullet
5 English Premier League Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew...bullet
6 Football Like father, like son: Timothy Weah makes PSG debutbullet
7 Star Madrid Zylofon Media release logo for new football teambullet
8 Milovan Rajevac Ex-Black Stars coach narrates how Asamoah...bullet
9 RIP Italy and Fiorentina footballer Davide Astori found deadbullet
10 Football Italy international Davide Astori dies of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
7 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
8 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
9 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Lyon are now winless in six league games and four points off the top three
Football Lyon's Champions League hopes hit by Montpellier draw
Fiorentina captain Davide Astori pictured on February 25
Football Conte, Buffon lead tributes to 'great', 'fantastic' Astori, dead at 31
Lionel Messi's 24th league goal of the season proved enough for Barcelona to move eight points clear at the La Liga summit
Football Barca pull clear as Messi brilliance edges out Atletico
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger suffered once more on the bench on Sunday as his team lost and the fans taunted
Football Brighton add to Wenger's woes as Arsenal lose again