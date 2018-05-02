Home > Sports > Football >

Maxwell Konadu visits Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso & Boateng


Scouting Maxwell Konadu visits Thomas Partey, Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng in Spain

Maxwell Konadu was on scouting mission in Spain and paid a visit to some Ghanaian players.

  • Published:
Maxwell Konadu and Thomas Partey play

Maxwell Konadu and Thomas Partey
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A member of the technical team of the Black Stars of Ghana, Maxwell Konadu has visited Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Teye Partey and Emmanuel Boateng in Spain.

The visit is part of scouting measures for the senior national team of Ghana with Kwesi Nyantakyi doing his scouting in England while assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko visited Germany.

Maxwell Konadu and Emmanuel Boateng play

Maxwell Konadu and Emmanuel Boateng

 

Konadu’s visit to Spain saw him spend some time with Thomas Teye Partey who prepares for his crunch semi-final second leg game against Arsenal on Thursday night, the Ghanaian’s only chance of winning a silverware this season.

READ MORE: Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho

Maxwell Konadu and Mubarak Wakaso play

Maxwell Konadu and Mubarak Wakaso

 

Mubarak Wakaso who plays for Deportivo Alaves also shared a photo moment with his national team coach recently beat relegation as he is set to play in the Spanish La Liga next season. Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng also had his moment with the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visited Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp who all play in the English Premier League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
Football: Real and Benzema deliver when it matters to reach Champions League final Football Real and Benzema deliver when it matters to reach Champions League final
Football: Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final
Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose Mourinho reveals Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose Mourinho reveals
Football: 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win Football 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win
Football: Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool Football Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
4 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
5 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after...bullet
7 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's...bullet
9 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Karim Benzema scored twice to send Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final
Football Benzema double strike sends Real into Champions League final
Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final
Football Zidane says Champions League is 'in Real's DNA'
Tottenham striker Harry Kane fears he and his England teammates could be the butt of cheap jokes at the World Cup
Football England players an 'easy' target, claims Kane
Jupp Heynckes' final European match in charge saw Bayern Munich fall just short
Football Heynckes says Bayern played best match for years