Maxwell Konadu visits Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso & Boateng

news

A member of the technical team of the Black Stars of Ghana, Maxwell Konadu has visited Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Teye Partey and Emmanuel Boateng in Spain.

The visit is part of scouting measures for the senior national team of Ghana with Kwesi Nyantakyi doing his scouting in England while assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko visited Germany.

Konadu’s visit to Spain saw him spend some time with Thomas Teye Partey who prepares for his crunch semi-final second leg game against Arsenal on Thursday night, the Ghanaian’s only chance of winning a silverware this season.

READ MORE: Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho

Mubarak Wakaso who plays for Deportivo Alaves also shared a photo moment with his national team coach recently beat relegation as he is set to play in the Spanish La Liga next season. Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng also had his moment with the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visited Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp who all play in the English Premier League.