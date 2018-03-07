Meet the first English Barcelona player since 1989

news

Former Arsenal starlet Marcus McGuane is set to be make his debut for the Barcelona first team in the Catalan Super Cup final.

The 19 year old transferred from transferred from Arsenal to join the 5-time European Champions during the January transfer window.

His performances at Barcelona B so far has got the attention of Barcelona manger Ernesto Valverde and got him draf ted into the first team for the Catalan Super Cup.

McGuane if he features in the game which takes place this evening will be the first English player to feature for Barcelona since Gary Lineker.

Gary Lineker played for Barcelona since 1986 to 1989 and scored 42 goals out of 103 appearances.

Barcelona B coach Gerard Lopez talked about McGuene to ESPN

'In a short time he has already earned my confidence, and I hope he can become an important player for us,



'I can use him in a lot of positions and at his age, he still has a lot of room for improvement.

