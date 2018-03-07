Home > Sports > Football >

Meet the first English Barcelona player since 1989


Marcus McGuene Meet the first English Barcelona player since 1989

English Barcelona B player has been drafted into the first team for Catalan Super Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Arsenal starlet Marcus McGuane is set to be make his debut for the Barcelona first team in the Catalan Super Cup final.

The 19 year old transferred from transferred from Arsenal to join the 5-time European Champions during the January transfer window.

READ ALSO: Stephen Appiah picked to represent Africa in charity game

His performances at Barcelona B so far has got the attention of Barcelona manger Ernesto Valverde and got him draf ted into the first team for the Catalan Super Cup.

McGuane if he features in the game which takes place this evening will be the first English player to feature for Barcelona since Gary Lineker.

Gary Lineker played for Barcelona since 1986 to 1989 and scored 42 goals out of 103 appearances.

Barcelona B coach Gerard Lopez talked about McGuene to ESPN

READ ALSO:Meet Victoria Lopyreva, the FIFA World Cup ambassador breaking the Internet with sexy photos

'In a short time he has already earned my confidence, and I hope he can become an important player for us,

'I can use him in a lot of positions and at his age, he still has a lot of room for improvement.
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: No action taken against player accused of racism by Liverpool's Brewster Football No action taken against player accused of racism by Liverpool's Brewster
CAF Champions League: Aduana Stars edge former African Champions CAF Champions League Aduana Stars edge former African Champions
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew brothers named in Premier League Team Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers named in Premier League Team
Stephen Appiah: Ex-Ghana skipper to play for Africa XI against Morocco Stephen Appiah Ex-Ghana skipper to play for Africa XI against Morocco
CAF Women's Football Symposium: Stephen Appiah picked to represent Africa in charity game CAF Women's Football Symposium Stephen Appiah picked to represent Africa in charity game
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ex-Kotoko talisman bags brace for Anderlecht in Belgium Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-Kotoko talisman bags brace for Anderlecht in Belgium

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31
Video: Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts
Sports: Team Of The Week 5.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 5.3.18



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape chargesbullet
2 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
3 Phobia!!! Hearts of Oak congratulate Kwesi Arthur on VGMA nominationsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Chelsea celebrate Ghana’s Independence by...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga wishes all Ghanaian players in...bullet
6 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars edge former African Championsbullet
7 61st Anniversary La Liga on Facebook wishes Ghanaians happy...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Meet Victoria Lopyreva, the FIFA World Cup...bullet
10 Baby! Remember Mario Balotelli’s ex Fanny? She’s pregnantbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
5 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Clar Weah George Weah’s wife named CAF Ambassador for Women’s Football
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov believes racism and hooliganism problems are exaggerated
Football Russia coach says no need to fight racism in football
Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (R) speaks with his predecessor Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (L) as they arrive to attend the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid on March 6, 2018
Football PSG defeat prompts questions over Qatar soft-power effort
Oscar twice found rapid equalisers to force a 2-2 draw against Ulsan Hyundai.
Football Oscar's night! Brazilian at the double to rescue Shanghai