The 17 year old inter allies midfielder was the architect behind the tactics adopted by kenichi.

He was so spectacular in the game that he caught the eyes of most fans at the venue.

zakari who hails from konongo played against his konongo mates like yao abotsi and maxwell frimpong who featured in the game for Bechem United.

His exploits has won him the name Fabregas and there is no doubt that he deserves a call up into the national u -l7