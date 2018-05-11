Home > Sports > Football >

Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose


Morocco who are competing to host the 2026 World Cup have decided to go ahead with projects towards the World Cup.

Morroco face stiff competition for hosting rights as they look to oust a joint bid of Mexico, USA and Canada.

However,Morroco bid chief Hicham El Amrani has stated that irrespective of the outcome of the bidding process the projects to stage the tournament will be followed through

We'll carry on the projects because it is for the good of our country and continent, not only to host the World Cup," 

He did also state that Morroco were looking forward to host the 2026 World Cup but will not be begrudged if they do not win it

"We are interested in one thing - winning, but even if we don't win and we lose with fair play and that will be fine.

"At the end of the day we will have given our best, we will have showcased what Morocco is about."

The north African nation will use 14 stadia for the tournament, five of which will be the renovation of existing structures and the building of nine new ones.

The final votes will be cast 13 June to decide who will host the 2026 World Cup.

