Mourinho uses Messi cleaning his boots to teach the academy


Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots to teach Man United academy

If a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or can clean his boots, so can you. Stay humble.

Jose Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots to teach Man United academy play

Jose Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots to teach Man United academy
Football has been blessed with two greats, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But that has not stopped people from trying to find the greatest between the two.

In the argument about who is the best player, the point about how Messi is humble compared to Ronaldo comes to play from fans of the Argentine. But that’s not the topic of discussion today.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly resorted to a Lionel Messi photo to keep his academy players grounded.

In an interview with The Times, academy coach Nicky Butt revealed there is a picture of the Barcelona star cleaning his own boots on their wall.

The picture of a 26-year-old Messi was taken after playing for Argentina at Upton Park in the year 2014.

What coaches at Manchester United are trying to put across is work hard on your dreams and stay grounded no matter what.

Sir Alex Ferguson used to let his academy players wear only black boots.

At Manchester United, you have to take your opportunities but still, know where you stand as a player who wants to go far.

Jose Mourinho has Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard as regulars but they still visit the academy facilities for shooting practice.

McTominay who is the breakout star this season still has to park his car at the academy car park and walk to the first team section for his sessions.

It’s all about discipline at the English Premier League club.

