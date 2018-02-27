Home > Sports > Football >

Mubarak Wakaso shows off Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt


Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him

Every player wants a piece of Cristiano Ronaldo. Mubarak Wakaso just made some memories with the World Player of the Year.

  • Published:
Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him

Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him
Cristiano Ronaldo is not only an idol for people who are not professional footballers. In the world of professional footballers, he is among the best of the best.

The Real Madrid star is almost always seen involved in a shirt swap during football games as every player wants a piece of the five-time World Player of the Year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is being given a rest a week ahead of Real's Champions clash with PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo is being given a rest a week ahead of Real's Champions clash with PSG

(AFP/File)

 

On Saturday, February 24, 2018, Real Madrid played Alaves, the Spanish team of Ghanaian player Mubarak Wakaso.

Zinedine Zidane’s team won the game by four goals to nil with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace plus goals from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

READ MORE: Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues

Ghanaian player Mubarak Wakaso

Ghanaian player Mubarak Wakaso

 

Wakaso missed out on the fixture due to injury but took his opportunity to have some memories with the World Player of the Year.

The Ghanaian player took to his Twitter page to post a photo of Ronaldo’s shirt with the caption ‘Gracias @Cristiano y @KikoCasilla13’.

 

