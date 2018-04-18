Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape relegation for paying monies owed Michael Essien

The Greek giants have complied with a court order by settling the unpaid salaries of Michael Essien.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Panathinaikos have paid monies owed Michael Essien to avoid the danger of facing relegation following a court order.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Panathinaikos for a two-year term in 2015 on a free transfer, with an annual salary of f €800,000, making him the highest paid player in the club at the time.

However, Essien struggled to find form in the Greek Capital and his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

But, Michael Essien together with two others, namely Argentine winger Sebastian Leto and Spanish forward Touche were owed months of unpaid salaries.

Panathinaikos were instructed by a court to pay the monies owed the former Chelsea midfielder and were threatened with points deduction should they fail to do stand the danger of forfeiting points.

This would have been a big blow for the Greek giants who are currently lying 10 on the league ladder of the 16 club league, so any point’s deduction could hamper their chances of surviving in the league.

The move to settle the money will now take the relegation load off their head a bit as the season heads to a close.

Meanwhile, Essien is without a club after his Indonesian club omitted his name from the upcoming season squad list.

