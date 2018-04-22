Patrick Razak rescues point for Hearts of Oak against Bechem

news

Patrick Razak's late strike secured a point for Accra Hearts of Oak against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bechem United took the lead courtesy a goal from in-form forward Hafiz Konkoni but Razak's resilience paid off as he pulled level for the Phobians a minute into additional time.

Hafiz Konkoni came close to finding the back of the net again before the break but missed the post by inches.

The Phobians pushed for the equaliser before the break but never had it as the Hunters remained resolute.

Both sides returned from the break with Hearts pushing more men upfront to fetch the equaliser but Bechem United's resilience stopped the Phobians on several attempts.

Just as it looked over for the Phobians, Patrick Razak magically pulled the equaliser for his side moments after the center signalled for four minutes to be added on.

The draw means Hearts of Oak now have 11 points from 9 games.

Hafiz Konkoni emerged the Man of the Match for his supersonic performance.