Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi scored his seventh league goal for Astana FC in their 3-0 win over Zhetysu Taldykorgan in the Kazakh top flight league at the Astana Arena on Sunday.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts with a stunning strike in the 26th minute before Denis Glavina scored an own goal just a minute after the break to extend Astana's lead.

The defending league champions sealed the win in the 74th minute courtesy Marin Tomasov's low drive strike.

Twumasi enjoyed full throttle of the match for Astana likewise David Mawutor for Zhetysu Taldykorgan.