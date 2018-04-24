Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark

news

Ex-Ghana international Razak Pimpong has taken up coaching after retiring from football and has been training kids in Denmark.

A video shared by Asamoah Gyan shows some amazing skills of what Razak Pimpong has been teaching his players in Denmark.

In the footage, the kids who are in camp under the supervision of Pimpong displayed excellent ball control, skills and dribbles to give the indication that some can rise through the ladder to become great footballers in future.

Rakak Pimpong had an illustrious football career which saw him play at the FIFA Youth Championship in 2001, which Ghana finished runners-up and the 2006 FIFA World Cup- Ghana reached the round of 16 in their maiden appearance.

The one-time powerful attacker who scored over 22 goals in over 125 appearances for Midtjylland and also represented their arch-rivals FC Copenhagen is currently helping to train young footballers in Denmark.