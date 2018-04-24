Home > Sports > Football >

Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark


Video Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark

Razak Pimpong is indeed living his dream as a football trainer.

  • Published:
play Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-Ghana international Razak Pimpong has taken up coaching after retiring from football and has been training kids in Denmark.

A video shared by Asamoah Gyan shows some amazing skills of what Razak Pimpong has been teaching his players in Denmark.

In the footage, the kids who are in camp under the supervision of Pimpong displayed excellent ball control, skills and dribbles to give the indication that some can rise through the ladder to become great footballers in future.

READ MORE: List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year

Rakak Pimpong had an illustrious football career which saw him play at the FIFA Youth Championship in 2001, which Ghana finished runners-up and the 2006 FIFA World Cup- Ghana reached the round of 16 in their maiden appearance.

The one-time powerful attacker who scored over 22 goals in over 125 appearances for Midtjylland and also represented their arch-rivals FC Copenhagen is currently helping to train young footballers in Denmark.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Roma in numbers UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Roma in numbers
Football: Ancelotti offered job of Italian team coach: reports Football Ancelotti offered job of Italian team coach: reports
Football: Unstoppable Ronaldo the sole survivor of Real's 'BBC' Football Unstoppable Ronaldo the sole survivor of Real's 'BBC'
Football: Salah to hang around to make history at Liverpool - Henderson Football Salah to hang around to make history at Liverpool - Henderson
Football: Record-breaking Heynckes chasing another treble Football Record-breaking Heynckes chasing another treble
Football: Argentine Biglia's World Cup in doubt after back injury Football Argentine Biglia's World Cup in doubt after back injury

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in mother's housebullet
2 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
3 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
4 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for...bullet
5 English Premier League Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Yearbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win against...bullet
7 Safe In La Liga Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving...bullet
8 Bless You Mubarak Wakaso sends birthday message to Chief Imambullet
9 Football Former Brazil great Rivaldo advises Neymar to...bullet
10 The Best Albert Adomah named Players' Player of the Seasonbullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

AC Milan players celebrate after Giacomo Bonaventura (Rear R) scored against Torino last week
Football AC Milan shareholders to meet on May 2 to discuss loan
Theo Walcott (L) celebrates after scoring Everton's winner against Newcastle
Football Walcott downs Newcastle to boost under-fire Allardyce
Ghana Premier League FIFA clears league to continue during the FIFA World Cup
A staff member holds an AV1 telepresence robot, allowing teenage fan Jack McLinden to be a 'virtual matchday mascot' ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England
Football Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history