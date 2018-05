news

Obuasi Ashgold has completed the signing of Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams in the ongoing transfer window.

The Miners secured the services of the bulky striker on Friday evening for an undisclosed fee.

Adams returns to the Miners for a second-stint after departing the club as a teenager 11 years ago.

He was a member of Ghana’s U-17 World Cup team in 2007, where his impressive performances earned him a move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid.