Salah hasn't reached Messi & Ronaldo's level-Kwadwo Asamoah


FIFA Player of the Year Salah isn't on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah

The Ghanaian midfielder has rated Mohammed Salah as one of the three best players in the world.

play Salah is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah
Kwadwo Asamoah has heaped praises on Mohammed Salah, but he believes he is yet to reach the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having bagged 44 goals and provided 14 assists in 52 games for club and country, Salah has placed himself among the world's elite forwards this season.

Salah has won the hearts of many footballers and fans alike including Kwadwo Asamoah, but he believes he hasn't reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo who have monopolized the FIFA Player of the Year for the past decade.

"What Mohammed salah is doing is something that am not surprise but am not surprise because he has demonstrated he can do it over the years" Kwadwo Asamoah told Atinka FM.

“Salah has performed creditably this year but i dont think he has reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo"

The 29-year-old added that he can’t predict the outcome of the upcoming UEFA Champions League between Salah’s Liverpool and champions Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev.

"The final match will be a nice game,both teams have a lot of quality, I can't predict because both teams have what it takes to win the trophy "

