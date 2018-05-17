Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup

Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal's squad for FIFA World Cup
Senegal are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2002, when they made it to the quarter-finals.
Cisse's team will prepare for the World Cup with two friendlies, first again Luxembourg on 31 May followed by a warm-up game against fellow World Cup-bound side Croatia on 8 June in Zagreb.
Senegal's match schedule at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Senegal provisional squad
Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France), Alfred Gomis (SPAL, Italy), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya, Guinea);
Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Kara Mbodii (Anderlecht, Belgium), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux, France), Salif Sane (Hannover, Germany), Moussa Wague (Eupen, Belgium);
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United, England), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City, England), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City, England), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, France);
Forwards: Keita Balde (Monaco, France), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City, England), Moussa Konate (Amiens, France), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Mbaye Niang (Torino, Italy), Diafra Sakho (Rennes, France), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor, Turkey).