Nissi Amoako has been found at the Kumasi suburb of Pankrono after going missing on Monday afternoon.
Amoako who currently plays for Dreams FC was hit by a bad news when he was told his son was nowhere to be found after his wife left him under the care of her friend at Sawaba which is a suburb of Kumasi.
However, he has been found, thanks to the various of search put in place to make it a success- the police, radio and all other forms of search were put in place to find the boy.
Isaac Amoako might now be a relieved man after Nissi was found.
It is understood Amoako’s wife left Nissi under the care of his friend at Sawaba last stop near the GALCO storey building in Kumasi a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.
The nine-year boy who is fair in complexion was in an army camouflage top and shorts when he left the place of his mother’s friends.