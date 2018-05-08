news

Isaac Amoako's son has been found following his disappearance in the afternoon of Monday.

Amoako who currently plays for Dreams FC was hit by a bad news when he was told his son was nowhere to be found after his wife left him under the care of her friend at Sawaba which is a suburb of Kumasi.

However, he has been found, thanks to the various of search put in place to make it a success- the police, radio and all other forms of search were put in place to find the boy.

Isaac Amoako might now be a relieved man after Nissi was found.

It is understood Amoako’s wife left Nissi under the care of his friend at Sawaba last stop near the GALCO storey building in Kumasi a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The nine-year boy who is fair in complexion was in an army camouflage top and shorts when he left the place of his mother’s friends.