Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi after going missing


Nissi Amoako has been found at the Kumasi suburb of Pankrono after going missing on Monday afternoon.

  • Published:
Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi after going missing
Isaac Amoako's son has been found following his disappearance in the afternoon of Monday.

Amoako who currently plays for Dreams FC was hit by a bad news when he was told his son was nowhere to be found after his wife left him under the care of her friend at Sawaba which is a suburb of Kumasi.

However, he has been found, thanks to the various of search put in place to make it a success- the police, radio and all other forms of search were put in place to find the boy.

Isaac Amoako might now be a relieved man after Nissi was found.

It is understood Amoako’s wife left Nissi under the care of his friend at Sawaba last stop near the GALCO storey building in Kumasi a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The nine-year boy who is fair in complexion was in an army camouflage top and shorts when he left the place of his mother’s friends.

