Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spaniard Velazquez appointed Udinese coach


Football Spaniard Velazquez appointed Udinese coach

Spaniard Julio Velazquez was on Tuesday appointed coach of Serie A club Udinese in place of Igor Tudor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Udinese's players celebrate during the Italian Serie A football match SSC Napoli vs Udinese Calcio on April 18, 2018 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples. play

Udinese's players celebrate during the Italian Serie A football match SSC Napoli vs Udinese Calcio on April 18, 2018 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spaniard Julio Velazquez was on Tuesday appointed coach of Serie A club Udinese in place of Igor Tudor.

The 36-year-old, who arrives from Spanish second division side Alcorcon, will become the first coach born in the 1980s to coach in the Italian league.

The northeastern Italian outfit said in a statement that Velazquez will take over on July 1, and would hold his first press conference on Friday at their Dacia Arena.

"The club thanks Igor Tudor and Mark Iuliano for the work done in the final phase of the 2017-18 season and wish them the best for the future," the statement added.

Udinese had three coaches last season with Luigi Del Neri pushed out in November for Massimo Oddo, who was also sacked after an 11-game losing streak.

Former Croatian international Tudor took over in April with the club winning their final two games of the season to avoid relegation.

Velazquez spent the past two seasons at Alcorcon guiding the club from south of Madrid to the Spanish Cup quarter-final two years ago and 13th in the second division last season.

He announced he was leaving the club at the end of the season despite a year remaining on his contract.

Velazquez started coaching teams at the age of just 15 in his hometown of Salamanca.

He coached Portuguese top flight club Belenenses from December 2015 to October 2016, and also had short stints at Spanish sides Villarreal and Real Betis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: Ghana rises ahead of Nigeria in the FIFA ranking Black Stars Ghana rises ahead of Nigeria in the FIFA ranking
#Number12: Kevin-Prince Boateng throws shade at GFA following Anas exposé #Number12 Kevin-Prince Boateng throws shade at GFA following Anas exposé
Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana government Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana government
Football: Juventus activate Costa's 40 million euro purchase clause Football Juventus activate Costa's 40 million euro purchase clause
Iceland vs Ghana: Kwesi Appiah makes four changes to Black Stars team for Iceland clash Iceland vs Ghana Kwesi Appiah makes four changes to Black Stars team for Iceland clash
Football: MP calls for independent checks on football head injuries Football MP calls for independent checks on football head injuries

Recommended Videos

Kwasi Nyantakyi: Nana Addo sold his family properties to win the elections Kwasi Nyantakyi Nana Addo sold his family properties to win the elections
Anas Expose 12: Dissolve GFA, suspend league – Sefa Kayi Anas Expose 12 Dissolve GFA, suspend league – Sefa Kayi
Anas Number 12: Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé Anas Number 12 Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas...bullet
4 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
5 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was...bullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at...bullet
10 #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

A rooftop of a department store serves as a football pitch in downtown Tokyo, Japan
Football The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world
The Premier League acquired a new television broadcaster when on-line giant Amazon bought the rights to show two rounds of matches.
Football Amazon to livestream Premier League in online shakeup
Number 12 expose Ghanaians attack Asamoah Gyan for trying to remind them on the Iceland game
Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December, the BBC reported
Football Amazon to livestream Premier League in online shakeup