Suspended NSA Boss took bribe to influence u-17 selection

National Sports Authority Boss Robert Sarfo Mensah was caught on camera receiving a bribe to influence the selection of a player into the national u-17 team for the World Cup in India

Robert Sarfo Mensah who was suspended in relation to the 2018 Commonwealth games visa scandal has been entangled in yet another shady dealing.

This time with the football it was revealed in the video that he would make sure the unnamed player makes his way to India.

He did assure the team that the player will not only receive a call-up into the side but also has playing time in the tournament secured.

Ghana exited the u-17 World Cup after losing to fellow African counterparts Mali