This is the new Rea Madrid coach


European Champions Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor

Real Madrid has appointed Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui as the new boss

Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, following the resignation of Zidane as coach.

The 51-year-old took charge of Spain after Euro 2016, meaning the impending World Cup in Russia will be his only major tournament in charge of the national team.

He will succeed Zinedane idane who managed to to win ninen trophies for Real Madrid in the two and half years he worked as coach of the Los Blancos, so there will be much pressure on him  to deliver.

Lopetegui was a Real madrid youth team trainee as a goalker and made just one appearance for the senior team of the European champions, but he also played for rivals Barcelona.

His arrival will determine the fate of players like Ronaldo and Gareth Bale who are currently unhappy at Real Madrid

