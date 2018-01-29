news

Eight players have left Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on free transfer after the end of the 2016-17 Ghana Premier League season and this explains why these clubs have been facing financial challenges.

One major source of revenue for clubs the world over is player transfer and even big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona would have to sell in order to balance their books and Ghanaian clubs are no exception.

However, the new trend on the domestic scene is that Ghanaian clubs find it difficult to meet the demands of players during negotiation for new deals, so the players drag their feet and in the end leave for free under the Bossman rule

After the end of the 2016-17 Ghana Premier League season, eight players have left the two most glamorous clubs (Kotoko and Hearts) without a penny of their transfer sum going to these giants.

Hearts of Oak have lost five (5) players:

Vincent Atingah - Malaysian club - FREE

Kwame Kizito - Al Ittihad Tripoli (Libya) - FREE

Thomas Abbey - Ismaily SC (Egypt) - FREE

Ruben Gnagne - Al Nasser (Kuwait) - FREE

Leonard Tawiah - Al Ahly Alay (Lebanon) - FREE

Kotoko have lost three players

Awal Mohammed - Al Fahaheel (Kuwait) - FREE

Abeiku Ainoonson - Al Fahaheel (Kuwait) - FREE

Ahmed Adams - Unknown - FREE