The Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors have lost about eight (8) players on free transfer
One major source of revenue for clubs the world over is player transfer and even big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona would have to sell in order to balance their books and Ghanaian clubs are no exception.
However, the new trend on the domestic scene is that Ghanaian clubs find it difficult to meet the demands of players during negotiation for new deals, so the players drag their feet and in the end leave for free under the Bossman rule
After the end of the 2016-17 Ghana Premier League season, eight players have left the two most glamorous clubs (Kotoko and Hearts) without a penny of their transfer sum going to these giants.
Hearts of Oak have lost five (5) players:
Vincent Atingah - Malaysian club - FREE
Kwame Kizito - Al Ittihad Tripoli (Libya) - FREE
Thomas Abbey - Ismaily SC (Egypt) - FREE
Ruben Gnagne - Al Nasser (Kuwait) - FREE
Leonard Tawiah - Al Ahly Alay (Lebanon) - FREE
Kotoko have lost three players
Awal Mohammed - Al Fahaheel (Kuwait) - FREE
Abeiku Ainoonson - Al Fahaheel (Kuwait) - FREE
Ahmed Adams - Unknown - FREE