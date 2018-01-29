Home > Sports > Football >

This is why Kotoko and Hearts are facing financial challenges lately


Woes of Ghanaian Clubs This is why Kotoko and Hearts are facing financial challenges lately

The Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors have lost about eight (8) players on free transfer

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play This is why Kotoko and Hearts are suffering financially lately
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eight players have left Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on free transfer after the end of the 2016-17 Ghana Premier League season and this explains why these clubs have been facing financial challenges.

One major source of revenue for clubs the world over is player transfer and even big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona would have to sell in order to balance their books and Ghanaian clubs are no exception.

READ MORE: Libya’s Gaddafi was ‘hours away’ from buying Manchester United in 2014

However, the new trend on the domestic scene is that Ghanaian clubs find it difficult to meet the demands of players during negotiation for new deals, so the players drag their feet and in the end leave for free under the Bossman rule

After the end of the 2016-17 Ghana Premier League season, eight players have left the two most glamorous clubs (Kotoko and Hearts) without a penny of their transfer sum going to these giants.

Hearts of Oak have lost five (5) players:

Vincent Atingah - Malaysian club - FREE

Kwame Kizito - Al Ittihad Tripoli (Libya) - FREE

Thomas Abbey - Ismaily SC (Egypt) - FREE

Ruben Gnagne - Al Nasser (Kuwait) - FREE

Leonard Tawiah - Al Ahly Alay (Lebanon) - FREE

 

Kotoko have lost three players

Awal Mohammed - Al Fahaheel (Kuwait) - FREE

Abeiku Ainoonson - Al Fahaheel (Kuwait) - FREE

Ahmed Adams - Unknown - FREE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Good, bad and ugly for African footballers in Europe Football Good, bad and ugly for African footballers in Europe
2018 African Women's Nations Cup: Ghana’s First Lady urges Black Queens to go for ‘host and win’ 2018 African Women's Nations Cup Ghana’s First Lady urges Black Queens to go for ‘host and win’
Football: Good, bad and ugly for African footballers in Europe Football Good, bad and ugly for African footballers in Europe
Football: Dortmund bomb attack 'changed my life,' Bartra tells court Football Dortmund bomb attack 'changed my life,' Bartra tells court
Football: Aubameyang close to Arsenal move - reports Football Aubameyang close to Arsenal move - reports
Transfer News: Swansea City to make improved £18m bid for Andre Ayew Transfer News Swansea City to make improved £18m bid for Andre Ayew

Recommended Videos

Razak Pimpong: Blackstar player opens restaurant and fitness centre in Denmark Razak Pimpong Blackstar player opens restaurant and fitness centre in Denmark
Video: Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration
Sport News: Team of the week 15.1.2018 Sport News Team of the week 15.1.2018



Top Articles

1 Revealed Libya’s Gaddafi was ‘hours away’ from buying Manchester United...bullet
2 Football Guardiola wants end to FA Cup replaysbullet
3 Football West Bromwich beat Liverpool amid VAR chaos, Spurs avoid upsetbullet
4 Football Neymar brushes off penalty controversybullet
5 Football Uzbekistan crush Vietnam's cup dreams in U23 AFC finalbullet
6 Football Rodriguez stars as Baggies beat Liverpool in VAR thrillerbullet
7 Football VAR chaos spices up Liverpool-West Brom FA Cup tiebullet
8 Football PSG outcast Lucas set for Tottenham escape - reportsbullet
9 Football Saudi, UAE football teams denied neutral venues...bullet
10 Transfer News Swansea City to make improved £18m bid...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
4 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
5 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional...bullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
8 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
9 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive...bullet
10 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender...bullet

Football

Former Australia football coach Ange Postecoglou quit suddenly in November, despite guiding the team to Russia via the playoffs
Football Football: Postecoglou draws dividing line with van Marwijk
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Luka Menalo had one of the best chances to score in the first half of a 0-0 match against the US, but his right-foot shot was saved
Football Inexperienced US draws with Bosnia-Herzegovina
Sebastian Giovinco (L) and Jonathan Osorio of Toronto FC fight off a challenge from Cristian Roldan of the Seattle Sounders during the 2017 MLS Cup Final
Football Five things to know about Major League Soccer
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, pictured in this January 22, 2018 file photo, acknowledged his side were guilty of mistakes for each of West Browmich Albion's goals in the visitors' win at Anfield that ended Liverpool's lengthy unbeaten home run
Premier League Liverpool look to shore up defence against Huddersfield