Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool


Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, we take you through the top African players who featured for either clubs.

  • Published:
Sadio Mane

play

 

The Senegalese wideman has become a superstar at Anfield, and was one of the key figures at the start of last season as the Reds teased a title challenge.

Mahamadou Diarra

play

 

The ex-Mali captain oesn’t always get the credit he deserves for the consistent excellence he brought to the table at Real Madrid during his time at the Bernabeu. Between 2002 and 2008 the Mali international won six consecutive league titles with Olympique Lyonnais and then Real, helping the Spanish giants to end a four-year trophy drought with their championship triumph in 2006.

Rigobert Song

play

 

Alex's uncle never quite hit it off at Liverpool, and certainly didn't with Jamie Carragher, who memorably remembered how he hacked Song down during a Melwood training session after being unimpressed with the centre-back's attitude. Cameroon's record cap holder featured at four World Cups and won a clutch of titles with Galatasaray, but his attitude arguably cost him greater success.

Geremi Njitap

play Geremi Njitap

 

A hardworking-if modest-operator, the former Newcastle United midfielder was never a genuine Galactico at Real, but his attitude and leadership skills still set him apart, notably during two Champions League triumphs.

Mohamed Salah

play

 

The Egypt superstar may still be in his maiden season at Anfield, but he's already an instant cult hero on Merseyside. The former Chelsea man netted 32 goals in the Prem this season, breaking the record for a 38-game campaign, and his 10 goals in eight Champions League games have been influential in helping the Reds reach Saturday's final.

Michael Essien

play

 

A legend at Chelsea, where he managed 17 goals in 168 appearances and won a host of silverware, Essien moved to Real on loan for a season in 2012. By then, injuries had taken their toll on the Bison, although his class still convinced 'Daddy' Jose Mourinho that he could be an asset at the Bernabeu. At 35, Essien appears to be winding down after being deemed surplus to requirements by Persib Bandung.

Kolo Toure

play

 

The Ivory Coast assistant manager was one of the finest defenders in the world game in his prime, as he combined excellent physical capacities with an astute reading of the game and a hearty desire which endeared him to supporters at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. He won the Afcon title in 2015, and is a two-time Premier League champion. 5. Berry Nieuwenhuys: The South African forward featured 257 times for Liverpool between 1933 and 1947, with one account on Liverpool's website describing him as the finest player of his generation.

Samuel Eto'o

play

 

Not only is Samuel Eto’o one of Africa's finest frontmen, but one of the world's greatest all-time strikers. The Indomitable Lion spent a brief time at Real Madrid, but enjoyed greater success at Barcelona, where he won two Champions Leagues, three La Ligas, one Copa del Rey and four other Spanish Cups. He also made decisive contributions at vital moments for the national side, and stands alone as the greatest African player to feature for either Real or Liverpool.

Bruce Grobbelaar

play

 

The Zimbabwe stopper is remembered as one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers in history…and is certainly the most successful. He was a key man in one of Liverpool’s greatest sides, winning six titles and three domestic cups during his time at Anfield. He was influential as the Reds won the European Cup in 1984, putting AS Roma’s strikers off with his infamous bandy legs in the final shootout.

