Top British club eye move for Jordan Ayew


Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish giants, Celtic

According to Nana Oduro Sarfo, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of the forward who can play anywhere in attack.

Jordan Ayew is attracting "serious" interest from Celtic, according to a close friend of the Swansea attacker.

Nana Oduro Sarfo, who is also the director of football at Ghanaian club Berekum Chelsea, insists Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of the forward who can play anywhere in attack.

Sarfo also claimed Liverpool have looked at the Ghana international but revealed he believes Ayew will go to Scotland.

Sarfo told Onua FM: “Jordan has had offers from several clubs after Swansea City's relegation last season. He will surely not play in the Championship with them.

“Liverpool have shown interest in him but Scottish side Celtic and their coach seem to be serious with their interest.

"I believe he may go to Scotland looking at how events are unfolding since they want to meet every demand.

“They speak English just like in England so he can express himself well in there and meet the expectations in the league."

Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in 2016 for a fee of £5.3million. He has two years left on his contract but is likely to leave the Welsh side following their relegation from the Premier League.

