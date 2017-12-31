Home > Sports > Football >

Transfer News :  Nike uses Coutinho name to advertise new Barcelona kit


Nike uses Coutinho name to advertise new Barcelona kit

Nike has advised new Barcelona shirt with Liverpool star man, Coutinho

Barcelona kit manufacturers Nike advertised the club's shirts with Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho's name on the back.

Coutinho was the subject of failed bids by Barcelona in the summer and has been linked with joining them in January.

A listing, which has since been deleted, on the Nike website, read: "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou."

The Brazilian, 25, is sponsored by Nike and wears their boots.

Coutinho, who signed a five-year deal at the start of 2017, started the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday and has six goals in his past seven games for Liverpool.

The Anfield club rejected bids of £72m, £90m and one in the region of £114m prior to the summer transfer deadline in Spain, which closed a day later than in England.

"I do not know how the future is going to be," said Coutinho in early December.

"What will happen in January, we will know it in January. I do not know if there will be an offer."

The BBC has contacted Nike and Barcelona for comment.

