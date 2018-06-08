Pulse.com.gh logo
Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's ban 90 day FIFA ban


We look at twitter reacts to Nynatakyi recieving the 90 day ban from FIFA

We look at twitter reacts to Nynatakyi recieving the 90 day ban from FIFA

  • Published:
play
Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi has suffered a ban for 90 days. This comes after Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose number 12 premiered on 6 June, 2018.

The expose then got viewers very distraught and gave the clarion calls to get the Ghana Football Association dissolved.

The Government heeded to that from the public and that call was made.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas filed a complaint to FIFA providing the necessary evidence for FIFA to look into the questionable conduct of Kwesi Nyantakyi and the world football governing body has reacted by suspending the member of the FIFA Executive Council for a 90 day period

The decision was taken upon the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Nyantakyi, pursuant to art. 83 par. 1 and art. 84 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

This has also caused reactions from on twitter regarding his ban

 

