Usain Bolt beaten again in a race (Video)

news

American comedian Kevin Hart got beyond the finishing line before Usain Bolt in a race at the beach.

The Jamaican, despite having retired from competitive athletics, still fancy to engage in sprint challenges and he was involved with his good friend Hart.

READ MORE: I will give each player 2 bedroom houses...

This big surprise was staged because Kevin Hart got a 30m head start on Bolt in the beach race and managed to maintain that lead, despite massive effort by Bolt to close in the gap.

Usain Bolt called time on his illustrious career as a sprinter in 2017, after having won 8 Olympic gold in his career and a number of gold medals in the World Athletic Championship.

The fastest man on this planet, however, lost his final race in the 100 metres in the 2017 World Athletic Championship.