Solomon Asante will be playing under the watch of his former TP Mazembe boss Patrice Cateron after signing a deal with Phoenix Rising FC

The US based side have been a vibrant force in the transfer market after Didier Drogba pumped cash into the team.

They have signed 13 new players ahead of the new season including Solomon Asante and his former TP Mazembe and Berekum Chelsea teammate Gladson Awako.

Solomon Asante parted ways with TP Mazembe after the end of this season in his quest to explore new adventure in his football career and as a result he has joined his first club outside the African continent.

Solomon Asante who joined TP Mazembe following a splendid Champions debut campaign with Berekum Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the Congolese giants win three league titles, two CAF Confederation Cup, two CAF Super Cup and the CAF Champions League.