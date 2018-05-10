Home > Sports > Football >

WAFA wonder kid Aminu Mohammed steps up recovery in Spain


Ghana Premier League WAFA wonder kid Aminu Mohammed steps up recovery in Spain

Aminu Mohammed is responding quickly to treatment in Spain

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play WAFA wonder kid Aminu Mohammed steps up recovery in Spain
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

WAFA youngster Aminu Mohammed could recover quicker than expected as he undergoes recovery in Spain.

The former U-17 midfielder sustained a knee injury when his side West African Football Academy (WAFA) played against Elmina Sharks on match day 4 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

READ MORE: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

He sat out the defeat at Inter Allies but returned to face Medeama where he aggravated the pain.

Aminu Mohammed was reportedly signed by Manchester City for a $2 million fee from WAFA, but it understood the player will on with the Ghanaian academy side before he finally moves to the Citizens.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Man Utd seal second with stalemate at West Ham Football Man Utd seal second with stalemate at West Ham
Football: Akhisarspor stun Fenerbahce to win Turkish Cup Football Akhisarspor stun Fenerbahce to win Turkish Cup
English Premier League: Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw English Premier League Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears
Football: Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press Football Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press
Football: Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games Football Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the brink...bullet
9 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
10 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

English Premier League Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season
Marseille coach Rudi Garcia leads his side to Guingamp on Friday for a crucial league match that could determine their Champions League destiny next season
Football Champions League future trumps Europa frenzy for Marseille at Guingamp
Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew to equal Premier League infamous record
Basaksehir's Arda Turan (L), pictured in April 2018, was banned for 10 matches for attacking the assistant referee
Football Turkey bans Turan for record 16 games over referee attack