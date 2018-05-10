WAFA wonder kid Aminu Mohammed steps up recovery in Spain

news

WAFA youngster Aminu Mohammed could recover quicker than expected as he undergoes recovery in Spain.

The former U-17 midfielder sustained a knee injury when his side West African Football Academy (WAFA) played against Elmina Sharks on match day 4 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

READ MORE: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

He sat out the defeat at Inter Allies but returned to face Medeama where he aggravated the pain.

Aminu Mohammed was reportedly signed by Manchester City for a $2 million fee from WAFA, but it understood the player will on with the Ghanaian academy side before he finally moves to the Citizens.