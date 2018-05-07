Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation

Home > Sports > Football >

The Spanish based midfielder has been handed his maiden Black Stars call-up.

Emmanuel Boateng has been handed his first ever invitation to feature for the Black Stars of Ghana, according to Ghanasoccer.com.gh.

According to the reports the 21-year-old midfielder received the invitation to serve his country on Monday.

Boateng has been in a splendid form ever since he joined Levante from the Portuguese topflight league.

The Ghanaian midfielder has made 23 appearances and scored three goals for his La Liga outfit including a beauty against European champions Real Madrid.

Emmanuel Boateng represented Ghana in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup staged in New Zealand.

Ghana will play in Yokohama on May 30 against Japan, while the second match will be in Reykjavik against Iceland on June 7.

Recently the Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu visited the player in Valencia to monitor his performances and interact with his coaches.

