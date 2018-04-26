Wembley Stadium to be sold to this billionaire

news

The FA look to set to sell Wembley Stadium to billionaire Shahid Khan who is the owner of English club Fulham and NFL club Jacksonville Jaguars.

The iconic stadium which has housed the England National Team since the 1920’s is on the verge of being turned into a permanent ground for the NFL.

This has generated some fear from football fans who believe that the edifice will be renamed and England will then be charged heavily to use the stadium.

Wembley Stadium is to go up for £500m to Shadid Khan.

The other fear will be that England will need to play at the other stadiums when an NFL game is ongoing.

Shaheed Khan who shared his thoughts in the sale of the Wembley Stadium

“Wembley Stadium would return to private ownership and the Football Association would be able to focus on its core mission of developing players with the best player developers and facilities anywhere in the game, thanks in part to the vast financial benefit that would result from the transaction.

'Always know Wembley would be home to the England national teams, and that we would strive every day of the year to be the best possible steward for a venue that is iconic and beloved here and throughout the world.”

Mr Khan has tabled a formal offer that was being discussed for the first time by the FA board this morning.

If he is successful, it would open the door to the first NFL franchise outside the United States. The billionaire is keen to bring a permanent team to British shores, in what would be an unprecedented move.