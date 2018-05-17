Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL

Movenpick Hotel will be the venue of attraction when the Ghanaian football fraternity gather to unveil the much anticipated Zylofon sponsorship package for the Ghana Premier League and the National Division One League
The Ghana Premier League and the National Division One League's mega sponsorship deal from Zylofon media will be launched on Thursday at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.
The much-awaited launching was original scheduled for the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but has now been rescheduled for the Five-Star Hotel in Accra.
The event is expected to start at 9:00 am and according to media reports the mouthwatering package will see the 16 Ghana Premier League and Division One League clubs sharing a whopping amount of $2 million annually.
The Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsorship, since First Capital Plus Bank abrogated their contract with the GFA seasons back, so the new deal is a big relief to the clubs who have been depending solely on money from StarTimes TV coverage sponsorship.