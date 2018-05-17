Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL

Home > Sports > Football >

The Ghana Premier League and the National Division One League's mega sponsorship deal from Zylofon media will be launched on Thursday at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.

The much-awaited launching was original scheduled for the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but has now been rescheduled for the Five-Star Hotel in Accra.

The event is expected to start at 9:00 am and according to media reports the mouthwatering package will see the 16 Ghana Premier League and Division One League clubs sharing a whopping amount of $2 million annually.

The Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsorship, since First Capital Plus Bank abrogated their contract with the GFA seasons back, so the new deal is a big relief to the clubs who have been depending solely on money from StarTimes TV coverage sponsorship.

