Kumasi Asante Kotoko have terminated the contracts of winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, defenders Eric Donkor and Emmanuel Tuffour Frimpong.

The trio were dismissed in a brave move by Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin to rejuvenate his underperforming squad.

A club statement on their twitter page read," Official: We wish to formally announce the mutual contract termination of the following players: Edwin Tuffour Frimpong Eric Donkor Frank Sarfo Gyamfi We're grateful for their services and cherish the successes we chalked together. Wishing them the best”