Kotoko confirm exits of Donkor, Sarfo Gyamfi and Tuffour- Frimpong


Ghana Premier League

Eric Donkor
Kumasi Asante Kotoko have terminated the contracts of winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, defenders Eric Donkor and Emmanuel Tuffour Frimpong.

A club statement on their twitter page read," Official: We wish to formally announce the mutual contract termination of the following players: Edwin Tuffour Frimpong Eric Donkor Frank Sarfo Gyamfi We're grateful for their services and cherish the successes we chalked together. Wishing them the best”

 

