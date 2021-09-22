Cabo Delgado Governor to Emphasize the Value of LNG for Mozambique's Socio-Economic Growth at African Energy Week

Despite having only served as Governor since 2019, Tauabo has demonstrated a commitment to both the community and the regions energy sector enhancement. The Governor was proactive in implementing security measures with the onset of the insurgency in the northern province. With regional assistance, government regained control of the LNG project development area earlier this year and is now focused on the resumption of project activities and the acceleration of infrastructural growth. With a primary focus to promote investment in Cabo Delgado, Tauabo is working directly with the African Energy Chamber (AEC) and the oil and gas industry to generate investment back into the province.

“When I visited Mozambique and talked to President Nyusi about the issues in Cabo Delgado, he proactively asked me to visit Cabo Delgado along with many oil industry players. Governor Valige Tauabo was kind enough to receive us and work with us on exploring opportunities in the province, creating a good environment for oil and gas companies and service companies to operate and pushing for investment in the province. Bringing the story of Cabo Delgado into AEW 2021 is an amazing opportunity to work with investors, and also tell a story about the province and its challenges and also its potential beyond oil and gas,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Additionally, Tauabo is focused on the diversification of the local economy. By drawing attention to the role that international oil companies and large-scale energy developments have and continue to play in driving economic growth, Tauabo reaffirms his commitment to the Cabo Delgado community. In Cape Town, Tauabo will promote local content, emphasizing how job creation opportunities will spur socio-economic growth, as well as capacity building, emphasizing how training and skills transfer will not only advance energy sector developments but significantly increase domestic capacity. Joining the Mozambican delegation in Cape Town, Tauabo will provide an alternative perspective to attending stakeholders, representing the community, energy sector, and government.

“Valige Tauabo will drive a strong discussion on the role of capacity building, local content, and job creation in Mozambique. With the right investment and resumed development, Mozambique has the potential to become a southern African energy hub and both Tauabo and the AEC aims to make this a reality.,” continued Ayuk.

