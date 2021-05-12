RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (11 May 2021)

Sixty-four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Anseba, Northern Red Sea, and Central Regions.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Out of these, fifty-one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghirmaika (25), Agordat (22), Ali Ghidir (3), and Adibara (1); Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from a Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (2), Ghindae (2), and Tio (1); Northern Red Sea Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, fourteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (7), Anseba (4), and Northern Red Sea (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3,627 while the number of deaths is 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,818.

