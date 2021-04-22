RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (21 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 1,164 New confirmed cases: 6 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,423 Active cases: 31 Recoveries: 17,721 (3 new) Currently admitted: 7 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 671 Total vaccinated to date: 32,958

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

