RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (18 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 1,506 Sample size: 9,840 Positivity Rate: 15.3% Recoveries: 1,538 Recorded Deaths: 24

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Cumulative tests: 2,278,763 Total Confirmed cases: 224,400 Total Recoveries: 207,450 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,378

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

A Plus consoles Serwaa Amihere; gives hint about who is behind the snapchat allegations

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere