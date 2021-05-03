Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (2 May 2021)

72 patients have recovered from the disease, 39 from Home Based & Isolation Care, while 33 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 108,861 of which 79,273 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,588 are from various health facilities.

19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 16 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 3 are late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,763.

A total of 1,298 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,652 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.190 patients are in the ICU, 29 of whom are on ventilatory support & 118 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation. Another 130 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 122 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: A total of 886,288 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 516,140 are aged 58 years and above together with others, Health workers are 158,103, Teachers 137,581 while Security Officers 74,464.