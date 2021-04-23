Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (22 April 2021)

The cumulative tests so far conducted in the country are 1,624,663.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi county recorded 288 cases, Mombasa 88, Meru 54, Nakuru 32, Kakamega 31, Busia 31, Uasin Gishu 29, Nyamira 29, Kericho 27, Kisumu 23, Nyandarua 23, Muranga 22, Kitui 17, Tharaka Nithi 16, Baringo, Kiambu, Kirinyaga and Nandi 14 cases each, Laikipia 13, Vihiga 12, Taita Taveta 11, Machakos 10, Kisii 10, Marsabit, Bomet, Kilifi, Embu and Siaya had 9 cases each, Trans Nzoia 7, Bungoma 5, Kajiado 5, Samburu 4, Mandera 4, West Pokot 3, Kwale 3, Homa Bay 2, Isiolo 2, Nyeri 1 and Lamu 1.

88 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, 76 from various health facilities across the country while 12 are from Home Based & Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 105,367; 76,979 from Home Based Care & Isolation while 28,388 are from various health facilities.

20 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours with 7 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 13 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,560.

A total of 1,507 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,834 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 226 patients are in the ICU, 52 of whom are on ventilatory support and 144 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation. Another 183 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 171 of them in general wards while 12 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

By the close of the day Thursday, a total of 778,254 persons had been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of this 446,329 are aged 58 years and above, 148,358 are Health workers, 119,161 are Teachers while 64,406 are Security Officers.