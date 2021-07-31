Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 945 Sample Size: 7,295 Positivity Rate: 13.0% Recoveries: 216 Recorded Deaths: 16 Cumulative Tests: 2,124,274 Total Confirmed Cases: 201,954 Total Recoveries: 188,438 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,926
