Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (18 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 10,299 In the last 7 days: 71,958 Cumulatively: 2,260,839

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 18 In the last 7 days: 109 Critical Cases: 36

Deaths Today: 3 In the last 7 days: 60 Cumulatively: 980

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 635 (6.2%) In the last 7 days: 3,475 (4.8%)

Recovered Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 76

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 9,768 First dose: 961,563 Both doses: 397,500

