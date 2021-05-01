Discover the "New wave of Nigerian cinema": a new stylistic approach and aesthetic are emerging in Nigerian cinema

For Shakur, “This new approach to making movies is showing an incredible amount of maturity, drawing inspiration from styles across the globe, yet staying true to a strong Nigerian identity. Film-makers are tackling more diverse themes such as mental health which we see in the film For Maria (https://bit.ly/3eHFyjJ) or in About a Boy (https://bit.ly/3t6M6h8) which will be one of the world-premieres at the festival this year. The opening film All Na Vibes (https://bit.ly/3gYzaY2) which tackles the issue of alienated youth in Nigeria’s urban centres is another example of this new wave of filmmakers who are featuring new voices and innovative story-telling.”

NollywoodWeek film festival aims to bring the best of Nigerian talent to the global scene and this year has expanded to accept films from other African countries and the Diaspora. Festival Co-founder Serge Noukoué shared that, “Nollywood is now an inspiration for so many other countries not just in Africa but around the globe and as such it is only natural that the festival expands in order to create this dialogue between the Nigerian film industry and the many other budding industries around the world that are emulating Nollywood’s success.”

Despite being online, this year’s edition of the festival will still include Q&A sessions after each film. There will also be panel discussions on screenwriting, on funding the African animation sector and distribution of African content. The festival this year will showcase over 30 entries, including feature films, animations, and short films.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival.

About Nollywood Week film festival: Nollywood Week is a film festival organized by the French-based association Okada Media, headed by Serge Noukoué and Nadira Shakur. The two co-founders have been promoting African cinema globally for a decade and launched the first edition of Nollywoodweek in Paris in 2013. Nollywood Week film festival takes place in the spring each year and aims to bring the best of Nigerian cinematic talent to the French public. It is also a forum for discussion and networking around the key challenges and opportunities in the African cinema landscape with masterclasses, Q&As and opportunities to connect to experts in production and distribution. In 2021, the first online edition was launched to connect exceptional Nigerian, African and African Diaspora movies and animation to a global audience.

NollywoodWeek Paris 2021 takes place online from Thursday May 6 th to Sunday May 9 th .

