Libya Oil Minister Pledges Support for Libya Energy Summit

In 2021 Libya’s energy industry has seen significant reform and a return to stability under the Government of National Unity of Prime Minister H.E. Abdulhamid M. A. Al Dabiba. The oil and gas ministry was restored earlier this year, providing the sector with a more defined structure. The Minister stated in August that he targets 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production by the end of the year, providing that investment targets can be met.

H.E. Mohamed Aoun will deliver a keynote speech at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021, opening the forum and presenting the ministry’s projects and initiatives. He will then hold bilateral meetings with fellow regional ministers from Turkey, Egypt, Europe and the Middle East, as well as hosting working sessions and discussions with oil companies.

H.E. Minister of Oil and Gas Mohamed Aoun, H.E. Deputy Minister of Oil and Gas Rifat Al-Abbar, and organizer Energy Capital & Power and its partners, extend a warm welcome to all companies looking at investing in Libya. Potential investors and service providers are invited to experience Libya’s energy industry for themselves, first-hand, at the conference.

The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 will be held on 22-23 November 2021, in-person in Tripoli and on Zoom for online participants. Energy Capital & Power is honored to work with the Government of National Unity and all industry participants to produce this historic summit.

