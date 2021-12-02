Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches Microsoft Teams Essential, the most affordable collaboration platform targeting small businesses

According to David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, “Teams Essentials is an entry level focused version of the Microsoft Office Suite that extends the Teams platform to medium and small businesses, typically twenty-five users and below. Liquid is proud to partner with Microsoft to deliver this affordable solution that supports the collaborative nature of small businesses, promoting enterprise in Africa”.

To enable seamless collaboration Microsoft Teams Essentials gives users access to its Microsoft online tools, i.e., Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Users will be able to connect to Teams Essentials using 3rd party email provider.

Teams Essentials is another offering that Liquid is proud to launch across the continent. This is part of its strategic repositioning as an intelligent technology provider serving its customers' rapidly evolving communication requirements across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

For more information contact: Angela Chandy Email: Angela.chandy@liquid.tech

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres. www.Liquid.Tech

Media files