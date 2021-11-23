More than 1500 women and girls affected by armed conflict benefit from dignity kits in Cabo Delgado

An estimated 1.3 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection in Mozambique's three northern provinces - Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula - due to the conflict in Cabo Delgado. About 670,000 people were internally displaced in northern Mozambique by the end of 2020, including at least 580,000 people displaced from their homes in 2020 alone. Women and girls were the majority of the displaced and were in urgent need of dignity kits to help minimize their transition process until a final destination is identified or their places of origin are safe to return to.