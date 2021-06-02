New automation options for imagePRESS C10010VP Series offer advanced quality control & precise inspection

For customers wanting to eliminate manual inspection against certain criteria, the new Inspection Unit delivers a significant automation opportunity. The unit monitors every printed page for issues such as distortion, as well as identifying defects such as streaks and dirt on the media. Customers can choose to purge and automatically reprint faulty pages, for perfect output without compromising productivity. Alternatively, flawed pages can either be purged without reprinting, or the operator can simply receive a log of the pages which fell short of the pre-set quality benchmark.

The Inspection Unit can spot defects as small as 0.2mm diameter without impacting productivity, and the sensitivity levels can be tailored to the specific needs of each job. The operator can define up to 64 zones on each page to be checked against the inspection criteria, each with nine possible levels of sensitivity. For example, a higher quality standard might be set for company logos, critical product images and human faces, with less stringent controls for background images.

These two new automation modules can be selected individually or in combination and are compatible with existing C10010VP Series engines. Both can be driven by either PRISMAsync or Fiery controllers.

Ben Gossage Sales & Marketing B2B for Canon Central & North Africa says: “The imagePRESS C10010VP Series ( https://bit.ly/3c9k4fs ) already sets the highest standards of quality and productivity, meeting the expectations of even the most demanding print buyers. These new developments remove the need for any manual calibration and inspection that would require an additional investment of time, visual checks and subjective judgement.”

“The development of these automation options demonstrates that we listen and respond to our customers’ needs. We know how important efficiency is to our customers and therefore they now have the option to fully automate these inspection and calibration processes. This gives them the confidence to produce flawless prints and redeploy staff and expertise to other value-adding areas. With these new technologies, customers can boost their productivity and profitability, minimise costly reprints and waste, shorten job turnaround times, and focus operator skills where they add most value.” Adds Ben Gossage.

For more information about these newly launched advanced automation options for the imagePRESS C10010VP Series ( https://bit.ly/3uGHM98 ), please visit here ( https://bit.ly/3c9dWUl ).

Media enquiries, please contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency Rania El Rafie e. Rania.elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( www.Canon-CNA.com ) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy isKyosei( https://bit.ly/2SQSqwA ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing itsown environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.