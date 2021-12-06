RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

OPEC Secretary General Confirmed as Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition

Authors:

APO Importer

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announced that OPEC Secretary General, H.E. Mohammed Barkindo, has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition, taking place on 16-17 December at the Centre International de Conférence Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Dakar, Senegal.

Energy Capital & Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power

Representing one of Africa’s most esteemed oil and gas industry leaders, H.E. Barkindo has been outspoken about urging African oil-producing countries to continue developing their energy sector activities, with particular focus placed on designing policies, and legislative and regulatory frameworks to drive the large-scale development of oil and gas operations.

Recommended articles

H.E. Barkindo is expected to discuss the MSGBC region’s hydrocarbon potential, various long-standing challenges, – such as energy poverty and the energy transition – as well as opportunities for partnerships between national oil companies and international stakeholders to encourage investment and natural gas development in the region.

“We are delighted to have H.E. Mohammed Barkindo participate as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021. OPEC’s efforts, which are aimed at boosting regional and global energy cooperation, are expected to turn a new page in oil-producing countries operating in the MSGBC Basin,” stated Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.

Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas, and power sectors, the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition will unite international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

Under the theme, ‘A New Wave of Investment’, the conference will feature a range of panel discussions on key topics, such as, regional cooperation in energy development, exploration opportunities, and gas monetization strategies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sweden and UN Agencies launch multi-year project to strengthen food and nutrition security in Mali

World Food Programme (WFP)

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Energy crisis powers businesses' desire for self-sufficiency (By William Van Wyk)

FIMER SA

NGOs participate in half-day workshop on Inclusive Governance of Disability in Mauritius

Republic of Mauritius