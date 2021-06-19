Partnership with Ministry of Higher Education

Permanent Secretary Mrs. Siame Kayula assured that the donation of the face masks will be distributed to all institutions and will go a long way to support students through the pandemic.

Mrs. Kayula elatedly expressed her welcome to see a deepening cooperation with Astria Learning through provision of devices such as the Edutablet and the Astria Digital Library. She said this will ensure that students have the right devices to access eLearning.

Astria Learning Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jeff Bordes reassured his pledge and support to the Ministry of Higher Education through the donation of the One Million face masks.

“We are in a time of crisis and our focus is to support in every way possible as it is not about profit but about numbers and ensuring we reach the rural communities.” Dr. Jeff Bordes said.

Dr. Bordes added that it is his wish to see that all rural and outskirt communities are able to access education and hence the company is working through various means to make this possible which will include unlimited access to resources not only available on android but also desktops.

It was announced that Astria Learning and the Ministry of Higher Education will work together to provide portable tablet computers called EduTabs to colleges and universities designed specifically for learning to enable easy access to educational materials-Anytime, Anywhere.

