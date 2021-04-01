President Infantino addresses G20 on tackling corruption in sport

President Infantino expressed FIFA’s desire to establish partnerships with the members of the G20, and pointed to the power of football to help combat corruption: “It’s crucial that the G20 takes an interest in these matters and gives a clear policy direction because football is much more than just a sport. Sport in general is so important for our society, economically and socially, but also in terms of education. We are here to offer our collaboration, we are here to offer our part as a player of a global team to fight corruption.”