RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

President Infantino addresses G20 on tackling corruption in sport

Authors:

APO Importer

FIFA (www.FIFA.com) President shares experience with members of G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group; 11 key reforms to combat corruption in football; FIFA offered as a global partner to help governments to fight corruption.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)

Photo: Apo

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has addressed the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group on the last day of its videoconference summit.

Recommended articles

Invited to speak on the fight against corruption in sport, President Infantino shared the lessons that the new FIFA has learned through its post-2016 reforms, as well as from the corruption scandal that brought down the previous administration.

Laying out the path taken by world football’s governing body in the first five years of his presidency, the FIFA President listed 11 key reforms designed “to tackle corruption, to bring back accountability in FIFA, in football more generally, and to safeguard the integrity of football and, of course, FIFA.”

In particular, those reforms were:

  • a fully transparent bidding process for the FIFA World Cup;
  • the separation of political and executive powers;
  • terms limits and eligibility checks for elected officials;
  • transparency of finances and compensation;
  • a transparent and centrally supervised transfer system;
  • audited football development investment with accountability, which includes a five-time increase in such investment (USD1.8bn) when compared to the past;
  • internal and external compliance overseen by an independent Audit and Compliance Committee;
  • judicial bodies guided by a new FIFA Code of Ethics;
  • strict tender processes for transparent procurement;
  • the promotion of women to decision-making positions in football administration; and
  • the formalised protection of human rights, and the protection of minors and children in sport, as it is important that our children are in a safe environment.

President Infantino expressed FIFA’s desire to establish partnerships with the members of the G20, and pointed to the power of football to help combat corruption: “It’s crucial that the G20 takes an interest in these matters and gives a clear policy direction because football is much more than just a sport. Sport in general is so important for our society, economically and socially, but also in terms of education. We are here to offer our collaboration, we are here to offer our part as a player of a global team to fight corruption.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Media files

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)
Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Photo: Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Man who can’t cope with church’s loud prayers buys the building & evicts God’s people

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style (photos)

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]