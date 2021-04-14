RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Print on with Canon's next generation MegaTank printers - where quality meets quantity

Canon Europe ( Canon-CNA.com ) announces the expansion of its refillable ink tank colour printer range, with two new printers designed for high volume photo printing – the three-in-one PIXMA G640 and the single function PIXMA G540.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa says “With a FINE print head and set of six ChromaLife 100 dye-based inks, these models produce vivid, bold prints that any photo enthusiast would be proud of. Combined with the MegaTank ink bottles, which enable high-capacity printing, simple maintenance and enhanced media support, this is the ideal solution for photo printer shops who need to meet heavy print demands.”

High quality, bold prints on any surface

Giving photo printing services a competitive advantage, the PIXMA G640 and G540 use six dye-based inks, including two new dedicated red and grey dyes for a wider colour range, creating deeper shaded areas and richer colours for vibrant photos with strong contrast. Both models use FINE print head technology for enhanced print quality which reduces graininess and produces rich colours.

With reduced colour shift across different media types, from double-sided matte to conventional glossy and semi-gloss paper, users are guaranteed consistently high-quality prints on any surface. Photography enthusiasts who want to unleash their creativity can print borderless photos up to A4 and choose from a range of media types such as Canon’s Magnetic Photo paper for personalising fridge magnets or Restickable Photo paper for decorating walls.

High volume photo printing

Designed to meet the high-volume printing demands of commercial photo printing shops, Canon’s latest inkjet printers feature MegaTank ink bottles, which deliver incredibly high page yields. One set of bottles can print around 3,800 4x6 photo prints, meaning fewer bottle refills, less downtime and reduced cost, so businesses can print on with confidence [1]. Coupled with the ability to print a 4x6 photo in under 47 seconds [2]and a 100-sheet rear feed for uninterrupted printing these models increase productivity, an essential tool for businesses who are experiencing high foot fall and need to meet demanding print requirements quickly.

Simple to use, easy to maintain

With useful additions such as the user-replaceable FINE print head [3]and maintenance cartridge, the PIXMA G640 and G540 make it easy for users to manage the device themselves and reduce downtime. Saving time and effort, the MegaTank ink bottles also feature a fool-proof, key-type nozzle to avoid any errors and require minimal effort to refill.

Designed with efficiency in mind, these printers automatically save energy with the handy Auto Power On/Off, while the two line LCD display simplifies managing printer settings and jobs. The Canon PIXMA G640 and G540 offer Wi-Fi connectivity so photography enthusiasts can wirelessly connect their computers, cameras and smart devices and print their favourite snaps directly via the Canon PRINT App, Mopria for Android or Apple AirPrint for a seamless printing experience.

For more information click on Canon PIXMA G640 ( https://bit.ly/3e4CVYS ) and PIXMA G540 printers ( https://bit.ly/3diHwb4 ).

Key features PIXMA G640 and G540:

  • Easy refill and high yield MegaTank ink bottles – print 3,800i 4x6 photos from a single set of bottles
  • Fast print speeds (47 seconds ii for 4x6 print)
  • Replaceable maintenance cartridge to significantly reduce downtime

Compatible with a wide variety of media, including magnetic, restickable, iron on transfer, double sided matte and photo paper

[1] Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 29103 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement after initial setup.

[2] Photo print speed is based on default driver setting using ISO/JIS-SCID N2 standard on Canon Photo Paper Plus Glossy II and does not take into account data processing time on host computer.

[3] Availability dependent on region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Canon Central and North Africa: Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency: Rania ElRafie e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

