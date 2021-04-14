Print on with Canon's next generation MegaTank printers - where quality meets quantity

High volume photo printing
Designed to meet the high-volume printing demands of commercial photo printing shops, Canon’s latest inkjet printers feature MegaTank ink bottles, which deliver incredibly high page yields. One set of bottles can print around 3,800 4x6 photo prints, meaning fewer bottle refills, less downtime and reduced cost, so businesses can print on with confidence [1]. Coupled with the ability to print a 4x6 photo in under 47 seconds [2]and a 100-sheet rear feed for uninterrupted printing these models increase productivity, an essential tool for businesses who are experiencing high foot fall and need to meet demanding print requirements quickly.
Simple to use, easy to maintain
With useful additions such as the user-replaceable FINE print head [3]and maintenance cartridge, the PIXMA G640 and G540 make it easy for users to manage the device themselves and reduce downtime. Saving time and effort, the MegaTank ink bottles also feature a fool-proof, key-type nozzle to avoid any errors and require minimal effort to refill.
Designed with efficiency in mind, these printers automatically save energy with the handy Auto Power On/Off, while the two line LCD display simplifies managing printer settings and jobs. The Canon PIXMA G640 and G540 offer Wi-Fi connectivity so photography enthusiasts can wirelessly connect their computers, cameras and smart devices and print their favourite snaps directly via the Canon PRINT App, Mopria for Android or Apple AirPrint for a seamless printing experience.