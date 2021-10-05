SEACOM selects NETSCOUT to offer managed DDOS services to customers in Kenya and South Africa

Coupled with the unprecedented remote work challenges from the global pandemic and an increase in government and organisational cybersecurity policies, more enterprises are turning to solutions offered by managed security solution providers (MSSPs.) According to research from Modor Intelligence, the African managed services market ( https://bit.ly/3Bpgl7K ) will grow at 8.2% CAGR from 2021 through 2026.

"With DDoS and other malware attacks growing in sophistication, having the right threat intelligence and mitigation services in place is more important than ever," stated Steve Briggs, CSMO, SEACOM. "Our strategic initiative with NETSCOUT provides our customers with a complete security solution delivered through a next-generation firewall. Backed by a team of threat intelligence experts, it also offers the flexibility to adapt to our customers' existing contact and communications protocols while delivering reports that demonstrate ROI and key metrics for the C-suite."

Protecting the availability and safety of their high-capacity network is SEACOM’s top priority. SEACOM's managed DDoS solution is based on NETSCOUT's Arbor Sightline with Sentinel, which delivers next-generation DDoS visibility and protection, providing SEACOM and its customers' solid protection against DDoS attacks. Additionally, SEACOM's service applies surgical mitigation to remove the malicious traffic and allow just the legitimate traffic to pass through, protecting the networks and ensuring the businesses continuity and online presence of their customers.

Continued investment into SEACOM’s network is what’s helped make it the safest network in Africa. Steve Briggs explained that the investment the company has made into the DDoS mitigation equipment is an important step towards ensuring that all businesses are safer from DDoS attacks. “Our o‌n-demand service is set up to be able to provide any business (whether it is o‌n our network or not) with mitigation services. If a company is in an emergency situation caused by a DDoS attack, we can quickly control the situation, and divert traffic through our scrubbing centres so that attack traffic is removed and real traffic is returned to the customer’s site. Anyone can leverage SEACOM’s Business DDoS solution when they need it most, without the need for contracts, monitoring or additional o‌nsite equipment.”

"We value our relationship with SEACOM to offer reliable and cost-effective internet and voice services to their customers," stated Tony King, SVP, international sales, NETSCOUT. "With the ability to now offer security solutions that protect businesses from DDoS attacks, we're helping to bring those customers greater peace of mind and a competitive advantage that ensures business continuity."

About SEACOM: SEACOM ( SEACOM.co.za/ )owns Africa's most extensive network of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, including subsea cables and secure internet connections. We offer a diverse range of flexible, scalable and high-quality solutions for businesses that meet world-class standards for connectivity.

SEACOM is privately owned and operated, making it agile and adaptable to the needs of the customer. This makes us the preferred ICT and internet connectivity partner for African businesses and peripheral service providers. We can guarantee high-speed, low-latency and secure internet connections to corporates and small enterprises. For‌ ‌more‌ ‌information‌ ‌on‌ our internet and voice solutions, ‌follow‌ ‌us‌ ‌on‌ ‌‌LinkedIn‌( https://bit.ly/3lasPKQ ),‌ ‌‌Facebook‌( https://bit.ly/3iywEIg )‌or‌ ‌‌Twitter( https://bit.ly/3mkK9MG ).‌

About NETSCOUT: NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our Omnis™ cybersecurity advanced threat detection and response platform offers comprehensive network visibility, threat detection, highly contextual investigation, and automated mitigation at the network edge. NETSCOUT nGenius™ service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2021 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

