During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.
Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets Permanent Secretary of Nigerian Foreign Ministry
HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met Tuesday with HE Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, who's currently visiting the country .
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh