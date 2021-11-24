RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets Permanent Secretary of Nigerian Foreign Ministry

Authors:

APO Importer

HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met Tuesday with HE Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, who's currently visiting the country .

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia

Digital Payments in Kenya Grow Beyond Pandemic-Led Push, reports Cellulant

Cellulant