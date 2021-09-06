RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, 6 September 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) takes note of the release, on 5 September, of Mr. Al-Saadi Gadhaffi, along with Mr. Ahmed Ramadan and six other officials of the former regime who were detained for seven or more years. Mr. Gadhaffi’s release is in compliance with a legal order following his acquittal by a Libyan court in 2019.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

These releases represent a significant step towards respect for the rule of law and human rights, and a positive development that can contribute to a rights-based national reconciliation process and further foster national unity.

Recommended articles

In this regard, UNSMIL commends the efforts of the Government of National Unity, the Presidency Council and judicial authorities, and reiterates its calls on Libyan authorities to promptly release thousands of persons who remain arbitrarily detained in facilities across Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

CM.com recognised as an official provider of electronic signatures in Kenya

CM.com

Integral Secures Exclusive Media Rights in Nigeria for the Super Eagles' FIFA World Cup 2022(TM) Qualifiers

Integral

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business announces collaboration with McGill University

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

Partnership to help reduce South Africa's beverage industry footprint

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)